Sallói, Pulido score to help Sporting KC beat FC Dallas 2-0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Alan Pulido scored his third goal in his last three starts, Dániel Sallói added his 11th goal of the season and Sporting Kansas City beat FC Dallas 2-0 on Saturday night.

Pulido ran onto a through ball by Gadi Kinda before side-netting a first-touch shot from the corner of the 6-yard box to open the scoring in the 12th minute. Johnny Russell played a cross from the right flank to the center of the area, where Sallói outdueled defender Nkosi Tafari for possession before blasting a shot into the top of the net to make it 2-0 in the 63rd.