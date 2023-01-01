Saints win 20-10 in Philly, deny Eagles top spot in NFC

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Marshon Lattimore returned an interception 11 yards for a late New Orleans touchdown, and the Philadelphia Eagles' bid for the top seed in the NFC took a serious dent with a 20-10 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts missed a second straight game with a sprained right shoulder, and the loss puts the Eagles (13-3) in precarious position: Still needing just one win to clinch the NFC East and the conference's top seed, do they hurry back Hurts for the finale against the Giants?