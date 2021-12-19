Saints frustrate Brady again, beat SB champ Buccaneers 9-0 FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer Dec. 19, 2021 Updated: Dec. 19, 2021 11:40 p.m.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New Orleans’ defense gave Tom Brady fits again, shutting down Tampa Bay’s high-powered offense Sunday night as the Saints put the Buccaneers’ division-title celebration plans on hold with a 9-0 victory over the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Despite playing without coach Sean Payton on the sideline, the Saints (7-7) beat the Bucs (10-4) for the seventh straight time during the regular season — fourth since Brady left New England for Tampa Bay in 2020.