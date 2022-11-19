Saint Mary's (Cal.) 76, Hofstra 48

Boachie-Yiadom 4-5 2-3 10, Carlos 3-10 0-0 6, Dubar 0-6 0-0 0, Estrada 8-17 0-0 16, Thomas 3-10 0-0 6, Marshall 0-2 5-6 5, Plotnikov 0-1 0-0 0, Tomasco 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 2-2 2, Barrouk 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-54 9-11 48.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason