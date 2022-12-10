Saint Mary's (Cal.) 68, San Diego St. 61

K.Johnson 5-6 1-1 12, Mensah 2-4 0-0 4, Bradley 4-13 5-5 13, Butler 3-7 5-8 11, Trammell 3-11 0-1 7, Arop 3-5 0-0 6, Parrish 1-4 1-2 4, LeDee 2-4 0-0 4, Seiko 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 23-56 12-18 61.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason