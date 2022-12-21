Saint Mary's (Cal.) 66, Wyoming 54

Bowen 1-2 1-2 4, Saxen 8-14 3-4 19, Johnson 12-22 0-0 28, Mahaney 5-14 0-1 11, Ducas 0-6 0-0 0, Barrett 0-0 0-0 0, Marciulionis 0-2 4-5 4, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Wessels 0-0 0-0 0, Howell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 8-12 66.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason