Saint Joseph's 83, CCSU 66

Momoh 4-7 0-1 8, Amos 4-10 0-0 8, Rodgers 7-14 0-1 18, Scantlebury 3-8 0-0 7, Snoddy 3-9 1-2 8, Breland 3-5 1-1 8, Sweatman 2-5 0-0 6, J.Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Limric 1-1 0-0 3, Holloway 0-0 0-0 0, Rocker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 2-5 66.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason