Saint Joseph's 77, Sacred Heart 59

Galette 4-11 3-5 11, Johnson 5-8 1-2 12, Reilly 5-10 1-2 15, Sixsmith 2-9 0-3 5, Solomon 4-14 3-4 13, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Espinal-Guzman 0-3 0-0 0, Mello 1-2 0-0 3, Coursey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 8-16 59.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason