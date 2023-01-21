Saint Joseph's 74, UMass 68

Cross 6-14 0-0 14, Martin 0-2 2-2 2, Leveque 0-2 3-4 3, Diggins 6-13 0-0 15, Weeks 3-6 0-0 7, K.Thompson 0-4 0-0 0, Luis 7-9 0-0 15, Dominguez 4-5 0-2 9, Kante 1-3 1-2 3, Gapare 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 6-10 68.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason