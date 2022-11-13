Sacred Heart 88, Columbia 85

Bedri 1-4 2-2 4, Murphy 5-13 1-1 13, Brown 7-15 3-4 19, De La Rosa 10-17 2-2 28, Shockley-Okeke 2-5 0-0 4, Odunowo 4-6 0-2 8, Thompson 2-7 0-0 5, Cooper 1-1 1-2 4, Noland 0-1 0-0 0, Stankard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-69 9-13 85.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason