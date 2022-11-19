Sacred Heart 75, Binghamton 60

Galette 9-18 4-4 26, Johnson 3-9 2-5 8, Reilly 3-8 7-7 14, Sixsmith 2-8 0-0 6, R.Solomon 1-10 1-2 3, Thomas 6-11 0-0 12, Espinal-Guzman 2-3 0-0 4, Mello 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-69 14-18 75.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason