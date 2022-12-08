Sacramento St. 87, Denver 85, OT

Corbett 2-5 4-6 8, Kisunas 6-9 3-3 15, Bruner 9-22 6-7 26, Lukic 4-10 0-2 9, Mullins 5-9 1-1 12, Tainamo 5-7 0-0 11, Bowen 2-2 0-0 4, Sanders 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-65 14-19 85.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason