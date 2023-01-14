Sacramento St. 59, N. Arizona 56

Mains 3-5 0-0 6, Towt 2-6 1-2 5, Fuller 6-19 8-8 20, Lloyd 0-2 0-0 0, McLaughlin 1-3 0-0 3, Fort 3-9 3-4 9, Haymon 2-6 0-0 5, Wistrcill 1-4 2-2 5, Campisano 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-55 14-16 56.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason