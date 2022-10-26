Skip to main content
Sports

Sacramento Kings Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Fox 3 34.7 38-64 .594 9-20 10-14 .714 95 31.7
Murray 2 35.5 13-24 .542 7-16 2-2 1.000 35 17.5
Huerter 3 30.7 16-35 .457 12-25 6-8 .750 50 16.7
Sabonis 3 30.0 15-32 .469 0-5 13-20 .650 43 14.3
Davis 3 17.7 10-20 .500 4-11 5-6 .833 29 9.7
Monk 3 19.0 8-26 .308 6-17 0-1 .000 22 7.3
Barnes 3 29.0 7-19 .368 0-5 7-13 .538 21 7.0
Holmes 3 14.7 8-11 .727 0-0 3-4 .750 19 6.3
Mitchell 3 18.0 6-20 .300 1-9 0-0 .000 13 4.3
Lyles 2 9.0 3-11 .273 2-9 0-0 .000 8 4.0
Metu 2 5.5 1-3 .333 0-1 2-2 1.000 4 2.0
Okpala 3 12.7 1-5 .200 1-4 0-0 .000 3 1.0
TEAM 3 240.0 126-270 .467 42-122 48-70 .686 342 114.0
OPPONENTS 3 240.0 125-256 .488 34-83 72-91 .791 356 118.7
More for you

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Fox 2 15 17 5.7 21 7.0 10 0 4 14 1
Murray 2 7 9 4.5 2 1.0 5 0 1 4 2
Huerter 0 11 11 3.7 11 3.7 9 0 1 4 0
Sabonis 7 21 28 9.3 16 5.3 12 0 3 5 4
Davis 2 6 8 2.7 3 1.0 10 0 3 1 1
Monk 4 7 11 3.7 12 4.0 2 0 4 5 1
Barnes 2 15 17 5.7 4 1.3 5 0 2 4 1
Holmes 5 6 11 3.7 0 .0 7 0 2 3 1
Mitchell 0 4 4 1.3 9 3.0 7 0 0 2 0
Lyles 0 5 5 2.5 1 .5 2 0 2 1 0
Metu 0 4 4 2.0 1 .5 2 0 1 0 1
Okpala 2 4 6 2.0 2 .7 4 0 0 0 0
TEAM 26 105 131 43.7 82 27.3 75 0 23 44 12
OPPONENTS 22 99 121 40.3 68 22.7 59 0 26 37 10
Written By