Sacramento 136, Orlando 111

Banchero 5-11 5-8 17, F.Wagner 7-12 0-0 16, Carter Jr. 6-12 1-2 15, Fultz 8-10 0-0 16, G.Harris 3-6 0-0 8, M.Wagner 4-7 1-2 12, Ross 1-3 0-0 3, Bamba 0-4 2-2 2, Anthony 3-13 2-2 8, Houstan 0-2 0-0 0, Suggs 4-10 4-4 14. Totals 41-90 15-20 111.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason