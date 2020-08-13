Sacramento 136, L.A. Lakers 122
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnes
|24:33
|1-5
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|3
|Bjelica
|32:22
|5-8
|4-5
|0-8
|13
|2
|15
|Len
|14:18
|1-2
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|3
|Bogdanovic
|26:59
|11-23
|0-0
|3-6
|9
|0
|27
|Joseph
|19:53
|5-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|13
|Parker
|29:47
|9-10
|0-1
|4-8
|6
|2
|19
|Hield
|26:20
|10-17
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|2
|28
|Jeffries
|25:37
|3-7
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|7
|Ferrell
|19:39
|4-7
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|11
|J.James
|9:32
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|4
|Guy
|5:37
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Giles III
|3:55
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Brewer
|1:28
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|54-95
|7-12
|9-44
|37
|15
|136
Percentages: FG .568, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 21-47, .447 (Hield 8-14, Bogdanovic 5-11, Joseph 3-3, Ferrell 2-4, Parker 1-2, Jeffries 1-3, Bjelica 1-4, J.James 0-1, Len 0-1, Barnes 0-2, Guy 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bjelica, Len).
Turnovers: 14 (Parker 3, Barnes 2, Hield 2, Joseph 2, Bjelica, Bogdanovic, Ferrell, Giles III, Jeffries).
Steals: 12 (Ferrell 3, Bjelica 2, Bogdanovic 2, Hield 2, Barnes, Jeffries, Joseph).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|L.James
|14:36
|6-13
|3-3
|1-3
|4
|0
|17
|Morris
|19:41
|5-9
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|14
|McGee
|20:55
|4-6
|0-0
|4-9
|1
|0
|8
|Green
|13:33
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|2
|Horton-Tucker
|34:01
|6-15
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|4
|14
|Cook
|30:43
|4-11
|3-3
|1-4
|4
|1
|12
|Waiters
|25:50
|8-15
|0-1
|1-3
|5
|2
|19
|Smith
|25:17
|5-10
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|11
|Dudley
|22:42
|2-3
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|3
|6
|Howard
|12:26
|1-3
|4-6
|1-5
|0
|3
|6
|Antetokounmpo
|11:24
|3-3
|1-2
|2-2
|1
|1
|7
|Cacok
|8:52
|3-6
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|0
|6
|Totals
|240:00
|48-98
|11-15
|15-47
|29
|18
|122
Percentages: FG .490, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 15-35, .429 (Morris 4-5, Waiters 3-6, Dudley 2-3, Horton-Tucker 2-5, L.James 2-5, Smith 1-3, Cook 1-5, Green 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Cook).
Turnovers: 17 (Waiters 5, L.James 3, Cook 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Antetokounmpo, Dudley, Howard, McGee, Smith).
Steals: 6 (Horton-Tucker 3, Green 2, Dudley).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Sacramento
|30
|36
|41
|29
|—
|136
|L.A. Lakers
|40
|16
|28
|38
|—
|122