FG FT Reb
SACRAMENTO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Barnes 24:33 1-5 1-2 1-3 0 0 3
Bjelica 32:22 5-8 4-5 0-8 13 2 15
Len 14:18 1-2 1-2 0-3 0 1 3
Bogdanovic 26:59 11-23 0-0 3-6 9 0 27
Joseph 19:53 5-6 0-0 0-2 2 1 13
Parker 29:47 9-10 0-1 4-8 6 2 19
Hield 26:20 10-17 0-0 0-5 2 2 28
Jeffries 25:37 3-7 0-0 1-4 0 4 7
Ferrell 19:39 4-7 1-2 0-1 2 1 11
J.James 9:32 2-4 0-0 0-2 1 0 4
Guy 5:37 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Giles III 3:55 2-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 4
Brewer 1:28 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 240:00 54-95 7-12 9-44 37 15 136

Percentages: FG .568, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 21-47, .447 (Hield 8-14, Bogdanovic 5-11, Joseph 3-3, Ferrell 2-4, Parker 1-2, Jeffries 1-3, Bjelica 1-4, J.James 0-1, Len 0-1, Barnes 0-2, Guy 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bjelica, Len).

Turnovers: 14 (Parker 3, Barnes 2, Hield 2, Joseph 2, Bjelica, Bogdanovic, Ferrell, Giles III, Jeffries).

Steals: 12 (Ferrell 3, Bjelica 2, Bogdanovic 2, Hield 2, Barnes, Jeffries, Joseph).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
L.A. LAKERS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
L.James 14:36 6-13 3-3 1-3 4 0 17
Morris 19:41 5-9 0-0 1-5 1 1 14
McGee 20:55 4-6 0-0 4-9 1 0 8
Green 13:33 1-4 0-0 1-2 2 1 2
Horton-Tucker 34:01 6-15 0-0 1-4 3 4 14
Cook 30:43 4-11 3-3 1-4 4 1 12
Waiters 25:50 8-15 0-1 1-3 5 2 19
Smith 25:17 5-10 0-0 0-1 2 2 11
Dudley 22:42 2-3 0-0 0-4 5 3 6
Howard 12:26 1-3 4-6 1-5 0 3 6
Antetokounmpo 11:24 3-3 1-2 2-2 1 1 7
Cacok 8:52 3-6 0-0 2-5 1 0 6
Totals 240:00 48-98 11-15 15-47 29 18 122

Percentages: FG .490, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 15-35, .429 (Morris 4-5, Waiters 3-6, Dudley 2-3, Horton-Tucker 2-5, L.James 2-5, Smith 1-3, Cook 1-5, Green 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Cook).

Turnovers: 17 (Waiters 5, L.James 3, Cook 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Antetokounmpo, Dudley, Howard, McGee, Smith).

Steals: 6 (Horton-Tucker 3, Green 2, Dudley).

Technical Fouls: None..

Sacramento 30 36 41 29 136
L.A. Lakers 40 16 28 38 122