Sacramento 123, L.A. Clippers 96

Barnes 4-6 1-5 10, Murray 8-15 4-5 23, Sabonis 10-11 2-3 24, Fox 5-12 3-5 14, Huerter 4-8 3-3 12, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 0-1 0-0 0, Metu 3-3 4-5 10, Okpala 2-6 2-2 6, Len 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 1-5 0-0 2, Dellavedova 1-3 1-2 3, Mitchell 2-6 0-0 4, Monk 5-11 0-0 13. Totals 46-89 20-30 123.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason