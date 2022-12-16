Sacramento 122, Detroit 113

Barnes 5-9 6-6 19, Murray 7-13 2-2 20, Sabonis 9-11 5-7 23, Fox 9-19 6-9 24, Huerter 5-9 0-0 13, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Metu 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 4-7 0-0 10, Dellavedova 0-2 0-0 0, Monk 3-8 5-5 11. Totals 43-82 24-29 122.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason