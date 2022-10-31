Sacramento 115, Charlotte 108

Barnes 4-12 8-8 16, Murray 5-15 0-0 12, Sabonis 3-9 3-5 9, Fox 2-4 3-3 8, Huerter 8-16 5-5 26, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Lyles 1-4 3-4 6, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Len 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 1-1 1-2 3, Dellavedova 1-2 0-0 3, Mitchell 9-11 0-0 23, Monk 2-9 1-1 7. Totals 37-85 24-28 115.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason