Sacramento 113, Memphis 109

Barnes 7-13 8-8 26, Murray 1-8 0-0 2, Sabonis 3-8 3-6 9, Fox 11-21 5-6 32, Huerter 6-10 2-4 18, Lyles 0-1 0-0 0, Metu 5-7 0-0 10, Davis 0-4 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-5 0-0 2, Monk 5-13 2-3 14. Totals 39-90 20-27 113.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason