Sacramento 112, New Orleans 106
Hart 1-8 1-2 3, Melli 1-10 3-4 5, Hayes 4-4 1-1 9, Ball 5-9 2-2 16, Moore 6-11 2-2 14, Okafor 9-11 3-4 21, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Alexander-Walker 3-10 2-2 9, Jackson 8-11 1-2 18, Thornwell 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 42-82 15-19 106.
Barnes 9-19 4-4 25, Bjelica 4-9 3-3 13, Len 2-3 0-0 6, Bogdanovic 7-10 1-1 16, Joseph 1-9 6-6 8, Jeffries 1-5 1-2 3, Parker 6-6 0-0 12, Giles III 6-17 0-0 12, Ferrell 3-5 0-0 6, Hield 4-5 0-0 11. Totals 43-88 15-16 112.
|New Orleans
|29
|32
|23
|22
|—
|106
|Sacramento
|27
|35
|32
|18
|—
|112
3-Point Goals_New Orleans 7-24 (Ball 4-6, Jackson 1-2, Alexander-Walker 1-5, Melli 0-4, Hart 0-5), Sacramento 11-26 (Hield 3-4, Barnes 3-5, Len 2-2, Bjelica 2-5, Bogdanovic 1-2, Joseph 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 34 (Hart 10), Sacramento 45 (Giles III 11). Assists_New Orleans 25 (Alexander-Walker 6), Sacramento 27 (Bogdanovic 7). Total Fouls_New Orleans 18, Sacramento 22.