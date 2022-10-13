Sacramento 105, Phoenix 104

Barnes 4-9 3-5 12, Lyles 2-7 1-1 6, Sabonis 4-10 1-2 9, Fox 5-14 5-7 15, Huerter 3-6 4-5 13, Moneke 2-4 0-0 4, Len 1-1 2-2 4, Metu 2-3 0-0 6, Queta 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 4-6 1-1 10, Davis 4-9 1-2 12, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Merrill 1-4 0-0 3, Mitchell 2-5 0-2 6, Monk 2-9 1-2 5. Totals 36-88 19-29 105.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason