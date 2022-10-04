Sacramento 105, L.A. Lakers 75

Barnes 1-5 2-3 4, Okpala 1-3 0-0 2, Sabonis 2-3 0-0 4, Fox 4-12 2-4 10, Huerter 2-5 0-0 5, Holmes 4-6 2-2 10, Lyles 0-3 1-2 1, Moneke 1-3 0-0 2, Murray 7-11 0-0 16, Bazemore 2-5 0-0 5, Len 3-3 1-2 7, Metu 2-3 0-1 4, Queta 2-2 0-0 4, Cook 1-5 0-0 3, Dellavedova 0-2 0-0 0, Ellis 1-3 1-1 3, Merrill 2-3 0-0 6, Mitchell 3-9 0-0 7, Monk 3-11 1-2 8, T.Davis 1-6 2-2 4. Totals 42-103 12-19 105.
