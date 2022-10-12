Sabres sign coach Don Granato to 2-year extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres signed coach Don Granato to a two-year contract extension on Wednesday, rewarding him for the team's improvement in his first full season.
Granato had two years left on his existing contract and is now locked up through the 2025-26 season. He will make just under $2 million in each season of the extension, not including bonuses, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Sabres did not reveal the terms of the contract.