Sabres hire Matt Ellis as player development director

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Former Buffalo Sabres forward Matt Ellis was hired on Tuesday to become the team’s director of player development under new general manager Kevyn Adams.

Though it’s a first-time NHL job for the former nine-year player, Ellis spent the past four years working at Sabres-affiliated Academy of Hockey as a development coach before eventually becoming the director last year. Adams was previously involved with the academy, and took over as GM in June after Jason Botterill and a majority of his staff and scouts were fired as part of a cost-cutting purge.

Ellis, who retired following the 2014-15 season with Buffalo, also played for Detroit and Los Angeles, and appeared in 356 NHL games.

