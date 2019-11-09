https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Sabres-Lightning-Sum-14822984.php
Sabres-Lightning Sum
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|2—3
|Tampa Bay
|1
|2
|2—5
First Period_1, Buffalo, Reinhart 8 (Montour, Johansson), 9:30. 2, Tampa Bay, Maroon 2 (Gourde, Shattenkirk), 17:02 (pp).
Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Hedman 3 (Kucherov, Stamkos), 1:58 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Maroon 3 (Paquette, Shattenkirk), 19:57.
Third Period_5, Buffalo, Olofsson 7 (Reinhart, Eichel), 4:14. 6, Tampa Bay, Gourde 4 (Paquette), 9:48. 7, Tampa Bay, Joseph 4 (Killorn, Cirelli), 10:55. 8, Buffalo, Eichel 8 (Dahlin, Ristolainen), 19:22.
Shots on Goal_Buffalo 17-13-13_43. Tampa Bay 12-18-10_40.
Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 2 of 3.
Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 6-3-1 (40 shots-35 saves). Tampa Bay, McElhinney 2-1-2 (43-40).
A_13,339 (16,000). T_2:43.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Tony Sericolo.
