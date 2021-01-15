Sabonis has 23 pts, 15 boards as Pacers down Blazers 111-87 ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 1:04 a.m.
1 of6 Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis, right, passes the ball away from Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis, right, shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott, center, shoots between Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter, left, and guard Gary Trent Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, right, shoots in front of Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday (3) shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott, right, shoots a three-point basket in front of Portland Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Show More Show Less
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Portland Trail Blazers 111-87 on Thursday night.
Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points and seven assists for the Pacers, who improved to 4-1 on the road this season and snapped an 11-game losing streak in Portland. Indiana led by 25 in the second quarter and maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.
Written By
ANNE M. PETERSON