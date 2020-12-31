Sabonis, 3-point shooting carry Pacers past Cavs, 119-99 PHILLIP B. WILSON, Associated Press Dec. 31, 2020 Updated: Dec. 31, 2020 5:48 p.m.
1 of9 Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) fight for a long rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Thon Maker (14) go to the floor for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott (20) shoots between Cleveland Cavaliers forwards Larry Nance Jr. (22) and Andre Drummond during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dante Exum (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Cleveland Cavaliers center JaVale McGee (6) shoots over Indiana Pacers forward Myles Turner (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) makes a pass around Indiana Pacers forward Myles Turner (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond (3)n shoots between Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard Victor Oladipo (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott (20) is fouled on a three-point shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Cleveland Cavaliers center JaVale McGee (6) fouls Indiana Pacers forward Myles Turner (33) as he shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and made two of Indiana's 16 3-pointers in the Pacers' 119-99 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.
All-Star guard Victor Oladipo hit four 3-pointers, reserves Doug McDermott and Aaron Holiday each had three and the Pacers finished 16 of 35 from long range. Indiana, playing seven of its first nine at home, improved to 4-1.
Written By
PHILLIP B. WILSON