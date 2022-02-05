Skip to main content
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 81, DIXIE STATE 52

FG FT Reb
DIXIE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Leter 29 4-9 3-6 3-6 2 2 13
Schofield 21 1-4 1-3 3-5 0 4 3
Gooden 37 4-13 4-6 2-5 3 0 12
Pope 26 3-8 1-1 3-3 1 2 8
Staine 34 1-9 6-6 2-5 2 3 8
Edmonds 14 1-4 0-1 4-6 0 2 2
Gonsalves 13 0-2 1-2 0-2 0 1 1
Nicolds 9 0-3 1-2 0-2 0 0 1
Allfrey 6 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 3 2
Mulibea 6 1-4 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Gilbert 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Elniel 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Hatch 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 16-59 17-27 17-34 8 19 52

Percentages: FG .271, FT .630.

3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Leter 2-3, Pope 1-4, Allfrey 0-1, Gonsalves 0-1, Mulibea 0-3, Nicolds 0-3, Gooden 0-4, Staine 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Leter, Pope).

Turnovers: 24 (Gooden 4, Leter 4, Nicolds 4, Pope 4, Schofield 4, Staine 2, Gilbert, Mulibea).

Steals: 14 (Leter 4, Gonsalves 2, Pope 2, Staine 2, Allfrey, Edmonds, Gooden, Nicolds).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kensmil 24 3-4 2-5 1-6 1 4 8
Solomon 27 6-7 2-3 1-4 1 4 14
Hawkins 14 1-2 0-0 0-3 1 2 2
Jossell 32 1-8 6-6 1-4 4 1 9
Kachelries 24 6-10 2-2 1-6 2 1 17
Jackson-Posey 29 8-13 0-0 1-6 3 3 17
Hall 20 4-7 0-0 3-4 1 2 8
Willis 11 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Aku 8 0-0 2-2 0-0 0 5 2
Antwi-Boasiako 8 1-2 2-2 1-3 0 0 4
Tezeno 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-54 16-20 9-36 14 22 81

Percentages: FG .556, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Kachelries 3-6, Jackson-Posey 1-4, Jossell 1-8, Hawkins 0-1, Willis 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Jackson-Posey 2, Aku, Hall, Solomon).

Turnovers: 23 (Kensmil 6, Hall 3, Jackson-Posey 3, Jossell 3, Solomon 3, Aku 2, Hawkins 2, Antwi-Boasiako).

Steals: 14 (Jossell 4, Hall 3, Jackson-Posey 2, Hawkins, Kachelries, Solomon, Tezeno, Willis).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dixie St. 26 26 52
Stephen F. Austin 35 46 81

A_1,859 (7,203).