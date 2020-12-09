SOUTH ALABAMA 80, WILLIAM CAREY 67
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WILLIAM CAREY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kazeneza
|34
|6-9
|2-2
|2-6
|1
|3
|14
|Starwood
|37
|6-10
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|3
|16
|Bumpers
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Floyd
|38
|2-8
|0-0
|2-5
|6
|1
|6
|Whitworth
|33
|4-12
|0-0
|1-8
|4
|5
|9
|Pittman
|19
|4-11
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|3
|10
|Martin
|12
|3-6
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|8
|Thigpen
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|2
|2
|Moore
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-63
|6-6
|9-32
|16
|22
|67
Percentages: FG .429, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 7-30, .233 (Martin 2-5, Starwood 2-6, Floyd 2-7, Whitworth 1-3, Kazeneza 0-1, Moore 0-1, Bumpers 0-3, Pittman 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Floyd, Pittman).
Turnovers: 17 (Kazeneza 8, Whitworth 3, Martin 2, Bumpers, Floyd, Pittman, Starwood).
Steals: 5 (Floyd 2, Whitworth 2, Bumpers).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH ALABAMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Goncalves
|29
|1-5
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|5
|Iorio
|33
|6-13
|3-4
|2-4
|1
|2
|19
|Flowers
|37
|8-12
|7-8
|0-4
|3
|2
|26
|Locure
|37
|3-8
|6-6
|0-5
|7
|1
|13
|Walker
|33
|5-12
|4-6
|3-5
|0
|2
|14
|Pettway
|13
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|4
|1
|West
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|0
|Curry
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-52
|23-28
|5-29
|12
|15
|80
Percentages: FG .462, FT .821.
3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Iorio 4-9, Flowers 3-5, Goncalves 1-4, Locure 1-6, Walker 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Goncalves 2, Iorio 2, West 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Flowers 4, Iorio 2, Pettway 2, Walker 2, Curry, Goncalves, Locure, West).
Steals: 8 (Flowers 3, Locure 2, Iorio, Walker, West).
Technical Fouls: None.
|William Carey
|29
|38
|—
|67
|South Alabama
|42
|38
|—
|80
A_812 (10,041).