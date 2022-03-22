SMU coach Tim Jankovich announces retirement

DALLAS (AP) — SMU coach Tim Jankovich announced his retirement Tuesday after six seasons as head coach of the Mustangs, and nearly four decades in a coaching career that included stints as an assistant for Larry Brown and Bill Self.
The 62-year-old Jankovich was head coach at Illinois State from 2008-12, before he left the Redbirds to join SMU's staff when Brown took the job there. Jankovich succeeded the Hall of Famer as head coach before the 2016-17 season, when the Mustangs went 30-5 and made their last NCAA Tournament appearance.