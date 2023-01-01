SMU 92, Tulsa 67

Selebangue 8-12 5-9 21, Gaston-Chapman 2-5 4-5 8, Griffin 7-18 4-5 22, Knight 1-4 0-0 2, Pritchard 4-7 0-1 9, Betson 1-3 0-0 3, Dalger 0-4 2-2 2, Embery-Simpson 0-2 0-0 0, Chukwu 0-0 0-0 0, McWright 0-0 0-0 0, Seals 0-0 0-0 0, Urbancic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 15-22 67.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason