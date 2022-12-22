SMU 85, Iona 81

Joseph 6-11 8-10 20, Slazinski 3-6 2-2 8, Clayton 7-15 2-2 22, JeanLouis 0-0 0-0 0, Jenkins 7-15 0-0 18, Weiss 1-2 0-0 3, Davis 3-8 0-0 8, Shema 1-1 0-0 2, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Ibine Ayo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 12-14 81.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason