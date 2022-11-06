SMU 77, Houston 63

Houston 14 21 14 14 \u2014 63 SMU 21 35 7 14 \u2014 77 First Quarter SMU_Redding 2 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 13:02. HOU_Tune 55 run (Ramsey kick), 10:29. SMU_Rice 6 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 7:36. HOU_S.Brown 12 pass from Tune (Ramsey kick), 4:57. SMU_Rice 9 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 2:06. Second Quarter HOU_Dell 22 pass from Tune (Ramsey kick), 14:53. SMU_Goffney 35 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 11:53. SMU_Mordecai 2 run (C.Rogers kick), 8:43. SMU_Maryland 1 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 6:44. HOU_Carter 37 pass from Tune (Ramsey kick), 5:34. SMU_Redding 10 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 4:16. HOU_Golden 42 pass from Tune (Ramsey kick), 1:25. SMU_Redding 4 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), :36. Third Quarter HOU_Dell 2 pass from Tune (Ramsey kick), 11:17. SMU_Maryland 3 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 8:11. HOU_Trahan 1 pass from Tune (Ramsey kick), 1:28. Fourth Quarter SMU_Dixon 43 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 12:52. HOU_S.Brown 6 pass from Tune (Ramsey kick), 9:32. SMU_Lavine 15 run (C.Rogers kick), 5:13. HOU_S.Sneed 52 run (Ramsey kick), 3:37. A_23,841. ___ HOU SMU First downs 34 31 Total Net Yards 710 642 Rushes-yards 17-182 46-263 Passing 528 379 Punt Returns 0-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns 8-161 5-118 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-61 Comp-Att-Int 37-54-3 28-37-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-12 1-1 Punts 0-0.0 1-32.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0 Penalties-Yards 5-45 2-16 Time of Possession 26:42 33:18 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Houston, Tune 12-111, Sneed 4-71, Dell 1-0. SMU, Lavine 25-146, Gardner 8-68, Mordecai 8-54, Redding 1-4, McDaniel 1-0, (Team) 3-(minus 9). PASSING_Houston, Tune 36-53-3-527, Coley 1-1-0-1. SMU, Mordecai 28-37-0-379. RECEIVING_Houston, Dell 13-180, Carter 8-136, Brown 6-54, Golden 5-105, Sneed 4-52, Trahan 1-1. SMU, Rice 9-86, Maryland 4-52, Redding 4-24, Goffney 3-100, Kerley 3-53, Lavine 2-12, Daniels 2-9, Dixon 1-43. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Baxa 49.