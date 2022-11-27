SMU 75, Lamar 50

Catt 6-9 4-8 16, Calmese 4-9 0-0 11, Pennebaker 2-6 0-0 5, Pryor 3-15 0-1 8, Buckley 2-8 0-0 4, Anderson 1-1 1-2 3, Gordon 0-2 0-0 0, Yamanouchi-Williams 0-2 2-2 2, Harris 0-1 1-2 1, Pearcy 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 8-15 50.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason