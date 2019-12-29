SIU-Edwardsville cruises past Lindenwood Belleville 88-46

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Zeke Moore scored 18 points, Cameron Williams added 17 as both players hit 7 of 9 shots from the floor and SIU-Edwardsville rolled to an 88-46 victory over NAIA-member Lindenwood Belleville on Sunday.

Moore and Williams also combined for nine assists and seven steals for the Cougars (3-10), who won a second straight game after ending an eight-game skid. Mike Adewunmi pitched in with 13 points and eight boards off the bench.

SIU-Edwardsville shot 61 percent from the floor (41 of 67) and made 9 of 23 from 3-point range (39%). The Cougars won the rebound battle 41-26. They notched a season-high 27 assists and forced a season-high 25 turnovers.

Rodarius Mitchell sank four 3-pointers and scored 20 to lead the Lynx. Lindenwood made just 29% from the floor (17 of 58) and 6 of 25 from distance (24%).

