SFA women win Southland, get to NCAA for 1st time since 2006

KATY, Texas (AP) — Aaliyah Johnson had 16 points and eight rebounds, Zya Nugent added 13 points and six boards, and top-seeded Stephen F. Austin beat Sam Houston State 56-45 on Sunday in the Southland Conference championship to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006.

Stephen F. Austin (24-2) won its 19th straight games to claim its 16th Southland title, while denying Sam Houston State, and player of the year Amber Leggett, their first championship.