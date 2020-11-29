FG FT Reb
AIR FORCE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jackson 25 4-8 0-0 2-6 1 4 9
Akaya 13 1-6 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Joyce 38 0-2 4-4 0-3 1 0 4
Van Soelen 36 4-8 1-2 1-4 1 5 9
Walker 34 2-5 0-0 0-3 2 2 5
McClintock 31 4-8 0-0 1-5 2 2 11
Kinrade 16 1-2 2-2 0-0 1 0 4
Taylor 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Octave 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 16-40 7-8 4-22 9 15 45

Percentages: FG .400, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (McClintock 3-5, Walker 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Akaya 1-4, Kinrade 0-1, Octave 0-1, Joyce 0-2, Van Soelen 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 15 (Jackson 4, Joyce 3, Akaya 2, McClintock 2, Van Soelen 2, Taylor, Walker).

Steals: 2 (Jackson, Van Soelen).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SEATTLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Udenyi 26 1-3 1-2 2-5 3 4 3
Economou 28 4-10 0-0 0-4 0 1 12
Nettles 32 4-13 0-0 0-4 5 2 12
Williamson 37 5-7 0-0 3-6 0 4 11
Grigsby 37 6-13 0-0 0-1 3 2 13
Trammell 29 4-10 3-4 0-2 5 0 12
Pandza 4 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Stuart 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Wall 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-57 4-6 6-24 16 13 63

Percentages: FG .421, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Economou 4-9, Nettles 4-9, Williamson 1-2, Grigsby 1-4, Trammell 1-4, Pandza 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 4.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Williamson 2, Grigsby).

Turnovers: 5 (Nettles 2, Economou, Grigsby, Udenyi).

Steals: 4 (Nettles 2, Trammell, Williamson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Air Force 25 20 45
Seattle 27 36 63

.