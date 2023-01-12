Skip to main content
SE Louisiana 85, Texas A&M-CC 82, OT

Rowbury 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 7-17 1-3 15, Eastmond 1-1 0-0 3, McFarlane 7-11 5-6 20, Strange 1-6 0-0 3, Woodard 6-7 4-5 18, Caldwell 8-11 3-5 21, S.Pissis 1-2 2-4 5, M.Pissis 0-2 0-0 0, Agnew 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 15-23 85.

TEXAS A&M-CC (10-7)

Keys 3-8 0-1 6, Mushila 2-7 8-11 13, Jackson 2-6 8-8 12, Murdix 9-13 0-0 19, Tennyson 6-15 0-1 18, Williams 3-9 0-0 9, Fryer 2-4 0-0 5, Nickelson 0-1 0-0 0, Sangha 0-1 0-0 0, Grandberry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 16-21 82.

Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 35-22. 3-Point Goals_SE Louisiana 8-21 (Caldwell 2-2, Woodard 2-3, Eastmond 1-1, S.Pissis 1-2, McFarlane 1-5, Strange 1-6, M.Pissis 0-2), Texas A&M-CC 12-27 (Tennyson 6-12, Williams 3-7, Murdix 1-1, Fryer 1-3, Mushila 1-3, Jackson 0-1). Rebounds_SE Louisiana 31 (McFarlane 8), Texas A&M-CC 39 (Mushila 15). Assists_SE Louisiana 19 (Anderson 7), Texas A&M-CC 17 (Murdix 8). Total Fouls_SE Louisiana 20, Texas A&M-CC 22. A_1,319 (10,000).

