SE Louisiana 71, Houston Christian 59

Achara 0-1 0-0 0, Maring 3-7 0-0 6, King 1-4 9-10 11, Klanjscek 4-10 0-0 11, Long 2-9 0-0 5, Hofman 2-5 0-0 5, Bazil 3-7 5-5 12, Proctor 1-1 2-2 4, Iyeyemi 2-2 1-1 5, Hudson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 17-18 59.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason