Sánchez homers again, Kluber debuts, Yanks beat Jays 5-3 RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer April 3, 2021 Updated: April 3, 2021 5:01 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez joined Elston Howard in 1963 as the only Yankees catchers to homer in each of the first two games and Jay Bruce blooped a two-run single in the seventh for his first hit with his new team in New York's 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.
Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber, limited by injuries to one inning in the previous two seasons, pitched around control problems to allow one earned run over four innings in his Yankees debut.