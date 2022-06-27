Sánchez, Gray power Twins past Guardians in series opener TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer June 27, 2022
1 of15 Minnesota Twins designated hitter Gary Sanchez rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, June 27, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Minnesota Twins' Nick Gordon (1) celebrates with Gary Sanchez after hitting a two-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 27, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, June 27, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, June 27, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Minnesota Twins' Nick Gordon, right, watches his two-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 27, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Minnesota Twins designated hitter Gary Sanchez hits an RBI-single against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 27, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, June 27, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie walks back to the mound after giving up a two-run home run to Minnesota Twins' Nick Gordon during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 27, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Minnesota Twins third baseman Gio Urshela throws out Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Owen Miller at first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 27, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario, top, forces out Minnesota Twins' Ryan Jeffers (27) at second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 27, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
CLEVELAND (AP) — Gary Sánchez had four RBIs and Sonny Gray pitched seven superb innings to help the Minnesota Twins stretch their lead in the AL Central with an 11-1 blowout of the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.
Sánchez hit a three-run homer in the second inning off Triston McKenzie (4-6), sending the first-place Twins on their way to an easy win in the opener of a five-game series. Nick Gordon and Carlos Correa added two-run homers for Minnesota, now three games up on Cleveland.