S. Utah 86, Sam Houston St. 74

Ezeagu 3-4 0-0 6, Huefner 5-7 1-1 12, Grant 7-15 2-2 17, May 0-0 0-0 0, Powers 5-11 0-0 14, Scroggins 2-5 3-4 7, Wilkerson 3-5 0-0 8, Ikpe 1-3 2-2 5, Ray 2-4 1-2 5, Wrzeszcz 0-2 0-0 0, Nicholas 0-0 0-0 0, Emejuru 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 9-11 74.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason