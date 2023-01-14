S. Utah 67, Stephen F. Austin 58

Antwi-Boasiako 1-3 2-2 4, Hall 3-9 1-1 7, Cajuste 4-8 0-0 11, Hawkins 3-4 2-2 8, Jossell 1-8 0-1 3, Ware 1-6 2-2 4, Jackson-Posey 4-7 0-0 10, Hayman 1-3 0-0 2, Armbrester 1-4 0-0 2, Tezeno 1-1 0-0 2, Beaubrun 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 21-56 9-10 58.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason