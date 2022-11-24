S. Illinois 64, Cal Baptist 61, OT

Goodrick 4-7 1-5 9, Ighoefe 4-9 3-5 11, Ta.Armstrong 4-11 3-9 11, Tr.Armstrong 3-6 0-0 8, Quintana 4-12 0-0 10, Nottage 1-6 0-0 3, Tchoukuiengo 1-5 0-0 2, Stone 2-4 0-0 4, Battin 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 24-64 7-19 61.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason