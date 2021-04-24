S. Illinois 34, Weber St. 31

S. Illinois 7 10 7 10 — 34 Weber St. 14 7 0 10 — 31 First Quarter WBS_K.Jackson 1 run (K.Thompson kick), 7:25. WBS_Malone 28 pass from Barron (K.Thompson kick), 5:55. SIL_A.Cox 26 pass from Labanowitz (Gualdoni kick), 2:56. Second Quarter WBS_Wright 1 run (K.Thompson kick), 10:52. SIL_Elliott 1 run (Gualdoni kick), 6:55. SIL_FG Gualdoni 35, :17. Third Quarter SIL_Steward 3 pass from Gualdoni (Gualdoni kick), 2:31. Fourth Quarter WBS_FG K.Thompson 28, 14:07. SIL_FG Gualdoni 44, 8:23. WBS_Barron 3 run (K.Thompson kick), 5:25. SIL_Combs 8 pass from Labanowitz (Gualdoni kick), :51. ___ SIL WBS First downs 27 24 Rushes-yards 40-155 40-210 Passing 267 233 Comp-Att-Int 22-35-1 17-30-2 Return Yards 16 33 Punts-Avg. 2-50.5 1-54.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 6-42 5-43 Time of Possession 31:15 28:45 ___ More for youSportsUConn didn't play football in 2020. Here's what happened...By Mike AnthonySportsConnecticut prospects who could be selected in the 2021... INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_S. Illinois, J.Strong 14-68, Elliott 11-45, Lenoir 3-25, Rollins 1-14, Labanowitz 9-8, A.Cox 2-(minus 5). Weber St., Wright 11-91, McMillan 14-68, Weisser 5-38, Barron 4-12, D.Jones 2-5, K.Jackson 2-2, Shaheed 1-(minus 3), MacPherson 1-(minus 3). PASSING_S. Illinois, Gualdoni 1-1-0-3, Labanowitz 21-34-1-264. Weber St., Berry 1-1-0-9, Barron 16-29-2-224. RECEIVING_S. Illinois, A.Cox 6-120, Lenoir 4-33, Rollins 3-55, Combs 3-38, J.Strong 2-8, Hartrup 2-6, J.Garrett 1-4, Steward 1-3. Weber St., Malone 4-57, MacPherson 4-47, Ames 3-58, Shaheed 3-36, Wright 1-17, Snyder 1-9, McMillan 1-9. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Weber St., K.Thompson 33.