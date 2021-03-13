S. Illinois 17, N. Iowa 16

N. Iowa 3 10 3 0 — 16 S. Illinois 0 0 10 7 — 17 First Quarter UNI_FG Cook 26, 04:05 Second Quarter UNI_FG Cook 34, 13:17 UNI_Hoosman 1 run (Cook kick), 00:34 Third Quarter SIU_FG Gualdoni 37, 08:08 SIU_Cox 42 pass from Williams Jr. (Gualdoni kick), 02:22 UNI_FG Cook 41, 00:48 Fourth Quarter SIU_Rollins 3 pass from Labanowitz (Gualdoni kick), 09:43 UNI SIU First downs 19 23 Rushes-yards 34-151 44-192 Passing 254 224 Comp-Att-Int 10-23-0 20-28-1 Return Yards 38 72 Punts-Avg. 3-41.3 2-42.5 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1 Penalty-Yards 3-20 8-70 Time of Possession 24:39 35:21 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_N. Iowa, Ty. Hoosman 18-73, Do. Williams 9-53, De. McShane 3-22, Wi. McElvain 4-3. S. Illinois, Ro. Elliott 20-80, Ja. Williams Jr. 10-41, Ju. Strong 3-33, Av. Cox 3-30, St. Labanowitz 4-10, La. Lenoir 1-8, Ni. Baker 2-(minus 5), Team 1-(minus 5). PASSING_N. Iowa, Wi. McElvain 10-22-0-254, Team 0-1-0-0. S. Illinois, St. Labanowitz 11-15-0-91, Ni. Baker 8-10-1-91, Ja. Williams Jr. 1-2-0-42, Av. Cox 0-1-0-0. More for youSports'Our guys are crushed': UConn falls to Creighton in Big...By David BorgesSportsNo. 7 seed Fairfield advances to MAAC championship after...By Maggie Vanoni RECEIVING_N. Iowa, De. McShane 4-105, Qu. Hampton 4-91, Ty. Kershaw 1-52, Lo. Wolf 1-6. S. Illinois, Av. Cox 4-67, La. Lenoir 5-59, Le. Mitchell 2-40, Ro. Elliott 2-25, Ja. Williams Jr. 3-17, Ja. Garrett 1-8, Ju. Strong 2-5, Je. Rollins 1-3.