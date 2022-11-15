S. Dakota St. 66, St. Bonaventure 62

Evans 3-9 0-0 7, Farell 6-10 0-0 16, Mellouk 0-2 0-0 0, Banks 4-15 3-3 14, Luc 7-14 3-5 17, Amadasun 2-4 0-0 4, Venning 1-5 0-0 2, Flowers 1-2 0-0 2, Hill 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 6-8 62.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason