Rutgers keeps Wake Forest guessing on Gator Bowl roster

With less than a week to prepare, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano is going to keep Wake Forest in the dark when it comes to who will be playing for the Scarlet Knights in the Gator Bowl on Friday.
Schiano declined on Monday to provide information on team testing for COVID-19 in the past 48 hours. He also refused to say whether any of his players who signed with an agent for the NFL draft and wanted to play in the bowl game got an exemption from the NCAA. He wouldn't even say whether star punter Adam Korsak would be able to make it back from Australia in time for the game in Jacksonville, Florida.