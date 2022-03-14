Russia-Ukraine war and hockey inextricably linked in Alberta STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer March 14, 2022 Updated: March 14, 2022 3:44 p.m.
Beer league hockey player and schoolteacher Mike Miskiw poses in a suite during an NHL hockey game between the Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Miskiw's Edmonton Ukes team raised between $500-$1,000 for Ukraine aid with a ball hockey tournament.
Mykyta Protsenko, of Ukraine, left, captain of the Central Alberta Junior Hockey League's Vegreville Vipers, practices at Wally Fedun Arena in Vegreville, Alberta, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The team added the Ukraine flag next to those of Canada and the U.S. after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Protsenko's sister remains in danger in Ukraine, and the members of the tiny town of 5,700 people with heavy ties to his homeland are working to get her out.
A sign reading, "Pray for Ukraine" stands in the snow Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the town of Vegreville, Alberta, home to a large Ukrainian-Canadian population. Vegreville is known as the Ukrainian capital of the Canadian province of Alberta.
Central Alberta Junior Hockey League Vegreville Vipers players stretch after practice, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Vegreville, Alberta. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is front and center in hockey communities in Northern Alberta and across Canada. Edmonton and the surrounding area is home to one of the largest populations of Ukrainians in the world.
Mykyta Protsenko, of Ukraine, left, captain of the Central Alberta Junior Hockey League's Vegreville Vipers, practices at Wally Fedun Arena in Vegreville, Alberta, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The team added the Ukraine flag next to those of Canada and the U.S. after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A donation bin for the Canada-Ukraine foundation sits on the counter at Stawnichy's Mundare Sausage House in Edmonton, Alberta, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The family-owned Ukrainian deli and restaurant has raised more than $15,000 for relief efforts since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Vegreville Pysanka rotates in the middle of a park in Vegreville, Alberta, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Pysanka, a Ukrainian Easter egg, is the second largest of its kind in the world. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is front and center in hockey communities in Northern Alberta and across Canada. Edmonton and the surrounding area is home to one of the largest populations of Ukrainians in the world.
The counter at Stawnichy's Mundare Sausage House in Edmonton, Alberta, is shown Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Russia's invasion is on the minds of everyone from third-generation Ukrainian owner Colette Hennig and nephew Kyler Zeleny to the deli and restaurant's employees with no connections.
A framed, autographed hockey jersey is perched atop a refrigerator at Stawnichy's Mundare Sausage House in Edmonton, Alberta, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The family-owned Ukrainian establishment is attempting to raise money to provide aid amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
14 of14
VEGREVILLE, Alberta (AP) — Sergiy Ivanyuk didn’t sleep the first 10 nights. His mind is on his mother in his hometown of Kyiv and his girlfriend and two children who are sheltering to stay safe amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
He wakes from what little rest he can muster and checks his phone each morning for the latest updates.